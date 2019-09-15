SLNS "Sindurala" and "Suranimila" arrive after SLINEX-2019

SLNS "Sindurala" and SLNS "Suranimila" which left for India on last 5th September to participate in Sri Lanka India Naval Exercise-2019, arrived the island.Accordingly, SLNS "Sindurala" arrived at Naval Dockyard Trincomalee ‍on 14th September while SLNS "Suranimila" arrived the port of Colombo on 15th September and the two ships were welcomed SL Navy in accordance with Naval traditions. Commander Eastern Naval Area Rear Admiral Meril Wickramasinghe and senior officers in the command, were also present on the welcoming of SLNS "Sindurala". Officers attached to the Western Naval Command attended the welcoming of SLNS "Suranimila"at the port of Colombo.

The senior officers attended the welcoming of the ships, held cordial discussions with the Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Fleet Rear Admiral Upul de Silva who participated in the tour and Commanding Officers of the two ships Captain Nalin Navarathna and Captain Sanjeewa Premarathna

This training exercise was conducted at Vishakhapatnam in India from 7th to12th September 2019. Indian naval ships INS "Kukri" and INS "Sumedha" joined the SL Naval ships at the exercise. Representing the Indian Navy, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Athul Kumar Jain and Chief Staff Officer (Operations ) of Eastern Naval Command Rear Admiral Puneet Ghadha participated in this exercise. The exercise consisted with various shore and sea activities. Exercises related to Fleet work, Navigation, Communication, replenishment at sea and helicopter landing were rehearsed during the training exercise.

The Sri Lanka Navy ships' crew participated in various activities including sports events organized by Indian Navy during their stay in India. Sri Lankan High Commissioner in India HE Austin Fernando and Defence Attache to the Sri Lankan High Commission Commodore Suresh Silva were also present on these occasions.