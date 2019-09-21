Train services back to normal after signal failure rectified

The Railway Department managed to rectify the signal failure that brought train operations to a halt for nearly five hours yesterday.In addition to the train delays caused by the signal failure, the closure of ticket counters at the Colombo Fort Railway station due to the work–to–rule trade union action created a tense situation among the commuters.

Spokesman from the Railway Control Room said a major signal failure that occurred yesterday morning between Maradana and the Colombo Fort railway stations had caused a delay of all trains running on all railway lines. He further said that all trains scheduled to depart and reach the Colombo Fort Railway Station and trains heading towards Maradana were delayed causing a great inconvenience to the commuters.

Around 50 office trains were delayed due to this reason. However, the train service was back to normal after a fault with the signal system has been rectified around 10 am yesterday.However, hundreds of thousands of commuters faced inconvenience yesterday as railway employees went on a work-to-rule campaign from midnight day on Thursday.Rail regulators, railway engineers, station masters, railway controllers and railway supervisory managers joined the trade union action.Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Railways Trade Unions have decided to commence an indefinite strike action from September 24.