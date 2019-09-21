EC invites public complaints on Election violations

Promoting candidates using state property or state ceremonies is not allowed until the end of the Presidential Election, the Election Commission (EC) has reminded contestants and the public.An official of the Election Commission explained to news media yesterday that state ceremonies organizsed with public funds by the central government, provincial councils or local government bodies to lay foundation stones and to open various constructions and suchlike should neither promote a candidate nor be used to discriminate against a candidate.The Commission requests the public to complain to the Commission if such instances were encountered.

On Thursday, the first woman candidate contesting the forthcoming Presidential election paid her cash deposit, Commission sources disclosed. She is scientist and environmental activist Dr.Ajantha Perera who has entered the fray as candidate of the Socialist Party of Sri Lanka. Yesterday, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) paid in the cash deposit on behalf of its presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa. SLPP Secretary Attorney Sagara Kariyawasam, who arrived at the Election Commission with a number of MPs and SLPP supporters, placed the bond.

Former Parliamentarians Jayantha Ketagoda and Siripala Amarasinghe also paid their cash deposits on Thursday as independent candidates.Deposits for the Presidential Election 2019, amounting to Rs.50,000 from a candidate representing a political party and Rs. 75,000 for independent candidates, will be accepted till 12 noon on October 6.