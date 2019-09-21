Three more candidates make cash deposits to contest Presidential poll

Three more Presidential nominees yesterday (Sept 20) made their cash deposits to contest at the upcoming presidential election on November 16, the Elections Secretariat said. The candidates who made their deposits include Gotabhaya Rajapaksa of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Prasanna Perera of the Ape Jana Balaya party, and Ven. Aparakke Punyananda Thero as an independent candidate.