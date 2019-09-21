September 21, 2019
    Three more candidates make cash deposits to contest Presidential poll

    Three more Presidential nominees yesterday (Sept 20) made their cash deposits to contest at the upcoming presidential election on November 16, the Elections Secretariat said. The candidates who made their deposits include Gotabhaya Rajapaksa of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Prasanna Perera of the Ape Jana Balaya party, and Ven. Aparakke Punyananda Thero as an independent candidate.


    Accordingly, the total number of candidates who have made their deposits so far stands at six.The Elections Secretariat said that a political candidate is required to make a deposit of Rs 50,000 while an independent candidate should make a deposit of Rs 75,000.

