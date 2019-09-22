Attorney General’s Dept. sets historic record

The Attorney General’s Department says it has concluded a total number of 10,093 lawsuits over the course of this year.The Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne stated this at a media briefing.She said 6,695 indictments were directed to high courts across the country during the past eight months, adding that the Attorney General has instructed the police stations pertaining to filing 1,778 cases at magistrate’s courts.