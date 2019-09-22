EC to open complaint offices

The Elections Commission has decided to open complaint offices to investigate election complaints at the Elections Secretariat in Rajagiriya and all the District Offices to entertain complaints relating to the forthcoming Presidential election.

These complaint offices will be established in collaboration with the police and after investigating the complaints received during the presidential elections this year, new laws will be promulgated to prevent issues that are seen as routinely happening during elections.

A senior Spokesperson of the Elections Commission said that complaints were accepted during previous elections as well, however with no follow-up actions.He said that arrangements have already been made to take follow-up actions on the complaints made during the upcoming Presidential election.