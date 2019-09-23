Elpitiya PS poll: 1,192 postal voters

September 23, 2019
    September 23, 2019
    Polling Cards of the eligible postal voters of Eelpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election to be held on October 11 were handed over the Postal Department at the Galle District Secretariat on Saturday under strict police security.The process was carried out under the supervision of Galle District Secretary Somarathana Vidanapathirana and Galle District Depeuty Commissioner of elections K.U.ChandralalAccording to the Deputy Commissioner of elections, 1192 of postal vote applications had been received by the Galle District Election office.The postal voting is scheduled to be held on September 27.

