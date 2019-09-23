September 23, 2019
    Landslide early warning for three districts

    The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a landslide early warning for certain areas in Kalutara, Kegalle and Galle districts. The level 1 warning (yellow) has been issued effective from 11.30 am today (23) to 11.30 am tomorrow to the following areas:
    Kalutara District – Agalawatta, Bulathsinhala, Dodangoda, Ingiriya, Mathugama, Palindanuwara, Walallawita Divisional secretariat division and surrounding areas.
    Kegalle District –Yatiyanthota Divisional secretariat division and surrounding areas.
    Galle District – Elpitiya, Galle Four Gravets, Imaduwa, Nagoda, Neluwa, Niyagama, Thawalama Divisional secretariat division and surrounding areas.

     

