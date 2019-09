Several roads in Galle have been inundated due to the overflowing of the Gin ganga, the Assistant director of the Galle District Disaster Management Unit Induka Wickremesinghe While flooding has been reported from low lying areas downstream along the banks of the Gin ganga, flooding has also been reported from Baddegama, Wakwella and Gintota.While flood waters have also inundated the Baddegama-Agaliya Road, low lying areas in Agaliya are also experiencing flooding.