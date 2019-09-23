IEA holds first SA regional group meeting in Sri Lanka

International Epidemiological Association (IEA) held their first South Asia regional group meeting in Sri Lanka, parallel to the 24th annual academic sessions of the College of Community Physicians of Sri Lanka. The event was held between September 19 and 21 at Cinnamon Grand Hotel, Colombo.These sessions were attended by local and international health professionals and this can be considered a victory for Sri Lanka and a demonstration of the development of the Sri Lankan health sector.

This meeting was held in Sri Lanka as the health sector continued to meet international standards under the guidance of the Minister of Health, Nutrition & Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne. Over 450 Epidemiologists took part in the International Epidemiological Association's South Asia regional group meeting. Through the meeting professionals across the world expect to foster closer ties to each other.

The International Epidemiological Association comprises of Epidemiologists spread across over 100 countries. The Association works in Sri Lanka with the College of Community Physicians of Sri Lanka. The event was themed 'Shaping a Healthy Future - Youth as a Smart Investment.' This theme, that is linked with the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, focuses on the need to focus investments, financial and other, on the youth to ensure that a country can obtain development sustainably.