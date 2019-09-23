Mounting flood threats in South, WP

After announcing flash flood threats along the entire Nilvala River basin in the Southern Province since yesterday morning, the Disaster Management Centre last evening said the river waters were somewhat receding, but the authorities maintained the bad weather warnings for the whole southern half of the island. Stormy sea alerts have been issued for most of the island’s coastline except the North.The Disaster Management Center (DMC) warned the public in the Matara, Kadawath Sathara, Thihagoda, Malimbada, Kamburupitiya, Akuressa, Athuraliya and Pitabeddara Divisional Secretariat Divisions to be vigilant for flash floods due to the continuous heavy rains experienced in the area during the weekend. DMC sources told the Daily News that the water levels of the Nilvala River rose causing a major flood situation in Panadugama and, a minor flood situation in Urava, while the Pitabeddara area remains at the alert level due to the heavy rains.

Water levels in the Gin Ganga had increased to the alert level earlier yesterday but, went back to ‘normal’ by last afternoon. The Kalu Ganga had also reached the flash flood alert level in the Millakanda area by the evening.The Department of Meteorology warned the public that the prevailing showery condition in the South-western part of the country will worsen to some extent during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces, the Met Department said.Heavy rain of up to 150 mm is likely at some places in the Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and fairly heavy rainfall of above 75mm are likely at some places in the Uva and Eastern Provinces.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning, the department further said.For sea areas, the department said showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the seas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Galle.Heavy showers are also expected in the sea area extending from Balapitiya to Hambantota via Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night, it said. Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

There is possibility to increase the wind speed up to 60-70 kmph at times in the South western and Southern sea areas and seas can be very rough at times, it said. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can also be expected during thundershowers.