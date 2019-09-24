PM calls for probe on SG

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday said he has never submitted letters requesting to appoint Solicitor General Dilrukshi Dias Wickremasinghe or any other person as a Supreme Court judge.In a special media statement the Prime Minister said only the Chief Justice and Attorney General can make recommendations on appoint a Supreme Court ju. The Premier there s no truth to the allegations made by President Maithripala Sirisena against him with regard to former Director General of the Bribery Commission Dilrukshi Dias Wickremasinghe.The Prime Minister went on to say that he has never acted in a manner that contravenes the onstitution and added the allegations against Dilrukshi Dias should be investigated without delay.



A voice recording of a telephone conversation alleged to have taken place between the former Director General of the Bribery Commission Solicitor General Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe and the Avant Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi has been made public through the social media.While noting the Attorney General has requested the Public Service Commission to conduct an inquiry into Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe, the Prime Minister said it is suitable to speed-up the probe in order to ascertain the identities of the politicians who are said to have used force.

“Also it will pave way to ascertain whether she has acted in violation of the law” he added.The Prime Ministe also said Dilrukshi Wickramasinghe ha never worked at emple rees.“The Anti-Corruption Committee was not established at templetrees. It was outside. Ananda Wijepala acted as the Director of the committee. It was Deputy Solicitor General Thusitha Mudalige who represented the Attorney General’s department and participated in the discussions”

The Prime Minister also that he does not know why the President was targeting him and leveling allegations against him after a presidential election was declared. The Premier said if there are allegations against him or the ministers it was suitable to discuss them at the meeting of the cabinet of ministers or inquire personally.t was his view that publicly expressing opinions on such matters was detrimental to democratic governance.

The Prime Minister stated that in future he will not personally respond to allegations against him every time they are made.The Premier said he requests from all parties who make such allegations to raise such matters at an appropriate forum and added it was the constitutional and democratic way of handling such matters.