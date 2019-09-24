Monsoon relief for Jaffna, stormy weather islandwide

Even as several parts of the North, especially Jaffna, experienced an end to the months-long drought with some early monsoonal showers, minor flooding was reported in several parts of the South, at Panadugama in the Nilwala Ganga valley and, the Irrigation Department said yesterday that water levels of the Kalu Ganga and Gin Ganga were reported as rising due to heavy rains.

The Meteorology Department predicted that the prevailing showery condition over the island would continue during next few days.“Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island. Very heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in North-western, Northern, Uva and Eastern provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning,” the Met. Department weather forecast said.The highest rainfall of 102mm was recorded at Yattapatha in Kaluthara during the 24 hours ended at 8am yesterday.According to Disaster Management Centre data, a total of about 5,500 persons belonging to approximately 1,400 families in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Kurunegala, Gampaha, Rathnapura, Kegalle, Hambantota, Badulla and Jaffna have been affected by the inclement weather over the last week. The DMC reported a flash flood in the Hambantota district.

Minor showers were reported in some parts of the Jaffna Peninsula indicating a possible end to the 8-months-long drought that saw over 100,000 affected with lack of drinking water by last month.“Heavy showers can be expected in the sea area extending from Balapitiya to Hambantota via Galle. The sea area extending from Galle to Kalmunai via Hambantota and Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers” the Met Department added.