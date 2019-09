The Road Development Authority today advised motorists using expressways to switch on headlights when travelling in the heavy rain.Expressway Operation Maintenance and Management Deputy Director, R. A. D. Kahatapitiya advised motorists to travel at a controlled speed (60kmph) to avoid accidents.“You can’t see more than 30 meters ahead because of the rain. Motorists should be very careful when driving in this weather,” he said. No accidents have been reported as yet.