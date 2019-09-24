Colombo roads flooded

Most of the roads including some of the areas of Baseline Road had been flooded and causing heavy traffic due to the heavy rains, police emergency division said.The following areas have been inundated by the prevailing downpours:

Armour Street – Opposite of the Jethawana Temple, Barber Street area

St. Jame’s Street of Bloumendhal Road in Kotahena

Jinthupitiya Junction along the Reclamation Road

The road opposite the Kirulapone Police Station

High-Level Road, Baseline Road, and Robert Gunawardena Junction

Road near the Maha Viduddharamaya Temple in Dematagoda