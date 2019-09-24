The Election Commission has announced the dates for the postal voting of the Presidential Election 2019. Accordingly, the postal voting election will be held on the 30th and 31st of October.The Commission further stated that the postal voting of the employees of the Police and Elections Departments will take place on the 1st of November.The Election Commission is currently in process of accepting the postal voting applications for the Presidential Election 2019 and it is set to conclude on the 30th of September.

Hence, the eligible postal voters are urged to submit their applications to the Returning Officer of their respective districts before or on the deadline.A Gazette Extraordinary was issued last Wednesday (18) declaring the Presidential Election on the 16th of November 2019.The date for calling in nominations for the election was also declared through the Gazette as the 07th of October 2019.

Four presidential hopefuls, namely Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Jayantha Ketagoda (independent candidate), Siripala Amarasinghe (independent candidate) and Dr. Ajantha Perera from Socialist Party of Sri Lanka, have paid their cash deposits for the election.Accepting deposits for the Presidential Election 2019 commenced last Thursday (19) and is set to 31September 24, 2019 10:22 am conclude at 12 noon on the 06th of October.