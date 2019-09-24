September 24, 2019
    Imported milk powder prices increased

    The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has approved the increase of imported powdered milk.The chairman of the Authority stated that the price of imported milk powder was increased by Rs 50.00 per 1 kilogram while the price of a 400g packet was hiked by Rs 20.00.

    This is the second time the prices of imported milk powder went up within the course of two months. With effect from midnight on August 1st, CAA increased the price of 1kg packet of imported milk powder by Rs 15.00. The price of 400g packet went up by Rs. 5.00.

