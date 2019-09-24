Flood warning issued to people along Gin, Nilwala Rivers

People living along the Gin Ganga and Nilwala Ganga in the Galle and Matara Southern Province had been asked to be vigilant following a minor flood situation in the regions.“Gin Ganga and Niwala have come close to the spill level as a result of heavy showers. People living along the banks of these two rivers should be vigilant,” DMC Spokesman Dr Pradeep Kodippili said.
He said that many the low-lying lands in the Galle and Matara Districts had already gone underwater.The Department of Meteorology forecasted that showers exceeding 150 mm would be experienced in the Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western Provinces during the coming days.