Over 45,000 affected by adverse weather

Heavy rains have resulted in a minor flood situation in several districts, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said today.DMC Spokesman Pradeep Kodipiliy said minor floods were reported from Badegama and Thawalama in the Galle Districts and in Millakanda, Agalawatta, Wallalawita and Bulathsingala in the Kalutara Districts. A minor flood situation was also reported from Malimbada, Kamburupitiya, Akuressa, Devinuwara and Pasgoda in the Matara District.

He said nearly 45,000 people have been affected by floods in these areas though ill effects of the heavy rains have been less this time because the residents in vulnerable areas were asked to be vigilant.Rainfall exceeding 200mm were recorded from Katunayake, Badegama and Negombo. However, a Meteorology Department said this was the first time that a rainfall exceeding 200mm was reported since 2016. However the Department said rainfall of 200mm is no longer considered unusual. Katunayake had received a rainfall of 272mm, Badegama in Galle District 210mm, Negombo 230mm, Ratmalana 158mm, Angoda 175mm while Colombo also received a rainfall of 140mm.