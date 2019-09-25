7th Annual Cyber Security Summit - 2019 inaugurated

Sri Lanka Army was honoured by inviting its Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva as a Guest of Honour to deliver opening remarks to the 7th Annual Cyber Security Summit - 2019 that began its sessions at Colombo Cinnamon Grand Hotel yesterday.Designed with the intention of learning about management of one of the world’s most prevalent

The sessions focus on ‘Digital Intelligence for Making: The World a Safer Place’, ‘IOT Security for Financial Services’, ‘Digital Forensic Investigation Dynamics’ and ‘Tuning-up Security in Plural Social Networks’ during both days .

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva as the Guest of Honour to the inaugural ceremony pointed out that as Sri Lankan computer literacy rate and internet penetration is fast growing, the people of the country are vulnerable for misinformation as many elements would try to propagate misinformation and destabilize the social cohesion.