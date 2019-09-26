Flood affected people now 80,007 in 8 districts

The number of persons affected by the floods has now reached 80,007 in 61 divisions in eight districts, Disaster Management Centre Director Chaminda Pathiraja told yesterday evening. A total of 14 998 flood victims are currently housed in 42 relief camps. The ministry has released Rs 6.3 million to the relevant districts to provide cooked meals and sanitary facilities to the in these camps, he said.

The flood hit Galle and Matara districts have been given Rs 1.5 million to facilitate the victims, he said.The ministry provides Rs 250 000 in compensation to a death occurring from a disaster, said Disaster Management Centre sources. Meanwhile, Meteorology Department yesterday predicted that Galle and Matara district will receive heavy rainfalls tomorrow (today) as well, he said.

State Administration and Disaster Management Minister Ranjith Maddumabnandara said at a press conference held at the ministry yesterday to explain the measures taken by the ministry to help those affected the ministry imparted Rs 12 million to District Secretaries in the affected areas to ensure supply of meals to the affected families .

He said the steps were taken to deploy Air-force, Army and Navy rescue teams and also police personnel to help the disaster victims