Flood affected people now 80,007 in 8 districts

The flood hit Galle and Matara districts have been given Rs 1.5 million to facilitate the victims, he said.The ministry provides Rs 250 000 in compensation to a death occurring from a disaster, said Disaster Management Centre sources. Meanwhile, Meteorology Department yesterday predicted that Galle and Matara district will receive heavy rainfalls tomorrow (today) as well, he said.
State Administration and Disaster Management Minister Ranjith Maddumabnandara said at a press conference held at the ministry yesterday to explain the measures taken by the ministry to help those affected the ministry imparted Rs 12 million to District Secretaries in the affected areas to ensure supply of meals to the affected families .
He said the steps were taken to deploy Air-force, Army and Navy rescue teams and also police personnel to help the disaster victims