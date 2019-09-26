Only 6 office trains operate due to strike

Only six office trains had operated today due to the trade union action launched by railway employees, the General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways said.Railway trade unions launched a strike action from midnight yesterday (25) based on several issues including salary disparities.Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has cancelled the leave of all SLTB employees owing to the railway strike.However, the Deputy Minister of Transport Ashoka Abeysinghe said that authorities have not been notified regarding the strike.