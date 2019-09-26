Leave of SLTB employees cancelled

Leave of all employees of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) have been cancelled owing to the planned trade union action by railway trade unions, SLTB Chairman Upali Marasinghe said.Accordingly the leave of all SLTB staff including drivers, conductors, and technical staff have been temporarily cancelled.Railway trade unions have announced that they will launch a strike based on salary disparities, from midnight yesterday (25).



The trade unions stated that night mail trains would also halt their services from midnight today.Railway employees including station masters, railway regulators, and operators will be participating in the strike.The trade unions point out that although public service experienced a salary increase, the salary disparities of railway employees have not been resolved as of yet and that the existing problematic situation only worsen