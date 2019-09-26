Cabinet approval for Lifetime pension to disabled soldiers



For an instance, the basic salary and allowances of a disabled Army Major is Rs.97, 205/=. In addition, Rs.10,000 of Service Pension and Disability Pension of Rs.4000 are paid. Accordingly, the monthly salary of a disabled Army Major is Rs.111, 483.00. After he retires at the age of 55, he received a pension of Rs.81, 000 up to date. However, such a retired Army Major who received a monthly salary of Rs.111, 483 during his active service will receive the same amount as a lifetime pension effective today.

A group of representatives of disabled soldiers met the Finance Minister in Matara and explained their grievances to the minister a few months ago. At their request, the Finance Minister who appreciated their sacrifice they made for the country; instructed the Treasury to prepare a lifetime pension which is similar to the last salary they drew before their retirement.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera says, after educating the President and Minister of Defence on the matter; he is glad that this government was able to grant this pension to the valorous war heroes.

After the North East conflict was over, there was an era where the then government engaged in politics at the expense of Defence forces including the disabled war heroes. Being in the Opposition today, they have been using the tears of the disabled war heroes for petty political gains and attempting to return to power through their grievances.

The rulers of that government did not provide any tangible thing for the welfare of these disabled war heroes during their regime. But, after this government came to power, the Finance Minister was able to provide relief to all the members of the security forces and the police through his budget which they did not receive for the last 20 years. The allowances paid to the tri forces officers and other ranks were increased. The government took measures to increase the monthly quota to these officers and other ranks effective from last January. Accordingly, the monthly quota for officers has been increased up to Rs.23, 231.00 and, for other ranks up to Rs.19, 350.00 by now. In addition, the housing allowance for tri forces members has been doubled.

At the same time, the Commando allowance for Sri Lanka Army, Sri Lanka Air Force and Sri Lanka Navy has been increased to Rs.5000.00 from Rs.1000.00. In addition, a promotion scheme was introduce for police officer who were denied such a system for the last twenty years. Under the new system, promotion of 31,000 police constables up to the rank of Chief Police Inspector was implemented from last week.

The Public Administration Ministry will amend the Establishment Code and other Circulars soon to enable the government to implement this lifetime pension scheme for the disabled war heroes