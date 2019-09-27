Rains subside as over 21,000 affected in Galle district

According to the latest statistics from the Galle District Secretariat, by noon yesterday, 21,638 people of 5,600 families in 18 Divisional Secretariats of the district were affected by the heavy rains that prevailed during the past few days.So far, one death has been reported and seven individuals who sustained injuries as a result of the adverse weather have been admitted to Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, Galle District Secretary Somarathna Vidanapathirana told the media.

The highest number of people affected (5,443) was reported from the Galle Four Gravets Divisional Secretariat area, while 16,198 people reportedly suffered in the Divisional Secretariat divisions of Imaduwa, Akmeemana, Ambalangoda, Yakkalamulla, Baddegama, Welivitiya–Divitura, Gonapinuwala, Bentota, Karandeniya, Hikkaduwa, Bope–Poddala, Thawalama and Nagoda.

The total number of houses completely destroyed in the Imaduwa, Habaraduwa, Ambalangoda, Yakkalamulla, Baddegama, Bope–Poddala, Elpitiya and Bentota divisions is 31, while 383 houses were partly damaged in those areas.Two-hundred-and-forty-seven affected people who have taken refuge in the centres of shelter established in the Galle Four Gravets and Baddegama Divisional Secretariat divisions are being provided with cooked meals and other facilities.

Galle district officer of National Building Research Institute E.R. Bandula said that notices warning of possible earthslips have been issued to 10 Divisional Secretariat divisions in the district.However, yesterday, the previous torrential rains subsided. Nevertheless, Galle district Disaster Management Centre Assistant Director Major Indika Wickramasinghe said they were ready with rescue groups to deal with any emergency as several locations on the banks of the Gin Ganga had the potential of being flooded with the increasing water levels of the river.