Navy clears the blockage under Wakwella Bridge

The Navy yesterday (26th September 2019) removed branches and debris collected at the underside of Wakwella Bridge in Galle as the collection of remaining items hampered the free flow of water.As a result of the inclement weather a large amount of debris and branches of trees had gushed with water and clogged under the Wakwella Bridge, posing a flood risk in the area.Accordingly, the Southern Naval Command sent out two teams of Navy Marines and Divers to clear the blockage. Accordingly, the naval personnel managed to remove debris collected under the bridge, preventing the risk of flooding in the area.