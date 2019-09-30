Wastage, corruption minimized due to RTI: Speaker

Wastage and corruption in most government institutions had gone down after introducing the Right to Information Act (RTI), Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said today, at the opening of the newly constructed media centre in Parliament, aimed at facilitating Parliament journalists.The Speaker said the RTI, which was introduced in May 2015, had been very effective in minimizing wastage and corruption in most government institutions at all levels.“The RTI was proposed to be brought in 2003 but it was delayed due to political obstructions. If we had done it in 2003, we could have been the first in Asia to do so. But we only managed to do it in 2015 even after Afghanistan," he said.