

The Speaker noted that the media has the power to shape a person or break a person. “Similarly, the media can uplift Parliament or destroy it. We are a group which has stood up for the rights and freedom of journalists and the media. Hence, we wanted to make this a facility where all the amenities needed would be provided to journalists reporting from this key establishment where the country’s laws are being made. We wanted the people to know what happens in Parliament. There are many laws being passed in this esteemed establishment and that is why we decided to provide all facilities to broadcast and report proceedings and happenings of Parliament,” he said.

“Today, there is great interest in society in Parliamentary proceedings. Had we introduced the Right to Information Act in 2003, we would have been the first country to do so. However, due to various setbacks, we were eventually able do it even after Afghanistan, in 2015. We have opened up the activities of Parliament and have opened up the COPE, COPA and PSC proceedings to the media as well and we are ahead in such transparency compared to many other countries,” he added.

However, Speaker Jayasuriya said that although many positive and progressive steps had been taken in Parliament, the media reportage provided had not been sufficient. “I do not say this as a criticism of the media, but I suggest that such nationally important measures taken in Parliament be given much wider media coverage as these are important events.”“Looking back, we can be proud that Sri Lanka’s Parliament is an exemplary institution which has gained international recognition. Through the parliament to parliament contact that we initiated, today many of the world’s parliaments are connected and this is a big achievement.”

“As journalists and the media have the power to make or break a country or society, all facilities have been provided to the media to report the proceedings of the country’s most prestigious institution, the Parliament, in a fair and accurate manner,” the Speaker said.The event was attended by the Parliament General Secretary Dhammika Dassanayake, Assistant Secretary Kushani Rohanadheera, USAID representatives, Government Media Director General Nalaka Kaluwewa, Parliament Communication Division Director Shan Wijetunga, heads of media institutions and Parliament reporters.