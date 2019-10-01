'Lanka executes Rs. one trillion construction work annually’

Ranawake said that most of the construction activities were seen in the apartment and hotels sector. The Minister also said that 6 million square feet of office space too were added to meet the rising demand for this segment.He said that the UDA too, have been actively involved in adding infrastructure and beautifying the city. “We are now in the process of converting the much talked of Meetotamulla Garbage dump in to a green park.”The Bera Lake boat service too is now being launched, while the much awaited Light Rail system too is been implemented, while Minister also spoke of the trajectory of modernity that the country has embarked on and vowed that very soon Sri Lanka would be made a country of preferred choice to live in. The Minister also suggested that the Chamber should target this Expo as a regional Construction Exhibition in future, which would be sought by many international companies and visitors. He also appealed to the builders and investors to avoid looking at only quantity, but also quality. “Respect for the environment, energy conservation, garbage disposal is very important, while green practices too should be adopted.”