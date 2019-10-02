17 candidates place deposits for presidential election

Seventeen candidates have placed their deposits for the Presidential Election 2019 so far, says the Elections Commission.Nine out of this total are from recognized political parties, while eight of them are independent candidates or from unrecognized political parties, the Commission’s chairman Mahinda Deshapriya stated.

Accepting deposits for the forthcoming presidential election ends at 12 noon on the 6th of October.The Elections Commission will begin accepting the nominations for the presidential poll from 9.00 am-11.00 am on the 7th of October and objections for the nominations can be submitted from 9.00 am to 11.30 am on the same day.

Meanwhile, the closing date of submitting the applications for the postal voting for the Presidential Election 2019, which was set to end on last Wednesday (30), was extended until midnight on the 04th of October. This decision was taken due to the prevailing inclement weather condition and the ongoing trade union actions.

