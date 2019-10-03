PM unveils statue of Gandhi

In order to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, known in India as the “father of the nation”, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe together with the Indian High Commissioner to Colombo Taranjit Singh Sandhu unveiled a statue of Gandhi at the Temple Trees premises this morning.Gandhi’s birthday is a major national holiday called Gandhi Jayanti, and it is marked with a prayer for peace, ceremonies and events throughout the country.