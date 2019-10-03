Some Colombo schools to be closed on nomination day

All schools in three divisions of Colombo educational zone and three schools of Sri Jayewardenepura educational zone will be closed on the 7th of October in view of the submission of nominations for the Presidential Election 2019. The Ministry of Education says the Election Commission had made the relevant request as a security measure.



The Secretary to Education Ministry has granted permission to the Western Provincial Director of Education to close the following schools on October 07: All schools in Borella, Colombo South and Colombo Central divisions, President’s College, Rajagiriya, Hewavitharana Maha Vidyalaya, Rajagiriya and Hewavitharana Model Primary School, Rajagiriya .

These schools will be closed from 7.00 am to 1.00 pm next Monday (07) and several roads including Sarana Mawatha in Rajagiriya are to be made off-limits for the public. The Election Commission has said that the area in the proximity of Rajagiriya Junction will be kept closed for the political party supporters, who arrive with the candidates to hand over the nominations, to park their vehicles.