Advisory issued for severe lightning & heavy rainfall

The Meteorology Department says that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning and heavy falls about 100 mm (within next 24 hrs) are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Anuradhapura, Mannar and Vavuniya districts in the evening or night.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the Department cautioned issuing a weather advisory.