Advisory issued for severe lightning & heavy rainfall

The Meteorology Department says that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning and heavy falls about 100 mm (within next 24 hrs) are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Anuradhapura, Mannar and Vavuniya districts in the evening or night.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the Department cautioned issuing a weather advisory.
The general public is accordingly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, the Meteorology Department said further. ve.