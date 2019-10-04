Minister insists Railways salary issues already solved

Finance Mangala Samaraweera, underlining that there was a ‘political hand’ behind the Railways strike, told news media yesterday that the salary anomalies citied by the striking Railway employees have already been resolved.Responding to a question at a press conference at his Ministry yesterday, Samaraweera stressed that the maximum possible relief had been granted to the Railway workers and that any further increase in salaries as demanded by the Railways trade unions could not be met. He said the salary anomaly reset would come into effect from January 1, 2020 and the Cabinet approval has already been given in that regard. “The Presidential Commission to look into public sector salary anomalies was appointed mainly because of the Railway workers’ issue. Now it has been sorted out, but it has been used as a political weapon."I have proof that the Facebook pages of some of the striking Railway workers have indicated that they would continue the strike as per discussions with SLPP frontline member Basil Rajapaksa,” he said.The minister said the Finance Ministry is ready to discuss on some measures to compensate the train commuters inconvenienced by the strike action, especially those who have obtained the season tickets.