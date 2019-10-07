All 35 nominations accepted; 2 objections rejected

All 35 nominations submitted to the Elections Commission have been accepted, stated the Chairman of the Elections Commission.Two objections submitted to the Elections Commission regarding the nominations have been rejected by the Commission.The accepting of nominations for the upcoming Presidential Election commenced at 9 am and concluded at 11 am at the Elections Commission, this morning (07).





Objections for the nominations could be submitted until 11.30 am.Six out of the 41 persons who placed deposits for the Presidential Election, including Chamal Rajapaksa and Kumara Welgama, did not submit their nominations.

Complete List of Presidential Candidates:

Ketagoda Gamage Jayantha Perera (Independent)

Siripala Amarasinghe (Independent)

Ajantha Wijesinghe Perera (Socialist Party of Sri Lanka)

Ven. Aparekke Punnananda Thera (Independent)

Welisarage Saman Prasanna Perera (Ape Jana Bala Party)

Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna)

Ariyawansha Dissanayake(Democratic United National Front)

Sirithunga Jayasuriya (United Socialist Party)

Warnakulasuriya Milroy Surgeus Fernando (Independent)

Badde Gamage Nandimithra (Nava Sama Samaja Party)

Nambunama Nanayakkara Akmeemana Palliyaguruge Vajirapani Wijesiriwardena (Socialist Equality Party)

Sarath Manamendra (Nava Sihala Urumaya)

Pallewatte Gamaralalage Rohan Pallewatte (National Development Front)

Anura Kumara Dissanayake (National People’s Power)

Chandrasekara Herath Hitihamy Koralalage Samansiri Herath (Independent)

Welera Keerthiratne Mudiyanselage Sarath Vijithakumara Keerthiratne (Independent)

Polgampala Ralalage Chaminda Anurudda (Independent)

Samaraweera Weerawanni (Independent)

Ashoka Wadigamangawa (Independent)

A.S.P. Liyanage (Sri Lanka Labour Party)

Ven. Battaramulle Seelaratne Thera (Jana Setha Peramuna)

Sajith Premadasa (New Democratic Front)

Illiyas Idroos Mohamed (Independent)

Wijenayake Kankanamge Piyasiri Wijenayake (Independent)

Duminda Nagamuwa (Frontline Socialist Party)

Rajeewa Wijesinghe (Independent)

Mahesh Senanayake (National People’s Party)

Aruna De Soysa (Democratic National Movement)

Ajantha De Soysa (Ruhunu Janatha Peramuna)

Priyantha Munihath Edirisinghe (Okkoma Wasiyo Okkoma Rajawaru Sanvidanaya)

Namal Rajapaksa (Nationalities Unity Organization)

M.K. Sivajalingam (Independent)

Mahamood Lebbe Alim Mohamed Hizbullah (Independent)

Ahmed Hassan Mohamed Alavi (Independent)

Subramanium Gunaratnam (Our National Front)