Over 1.3 mn tourists up to September

The total number of international tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka during September 2019 was 108,575. As at 30th September 2019, 1,376,312 of tourists had visited Sri Lanka for this year.However, Compared to September 2018, arrivals has decline to 27.2% and Tourist arrivals in the first nine months of the year has decline to 20.5%. However, tourist arrivals have been gradually rising following the Easter Sunday attacks in April this year. Year-on-Year tourist arrivals declined 28% in August, 46% in July, 57% in June and 70.8% in May this year.

India, China, United Kingdom, Australia and Germany were Sri Lanka’s top five international tourist generating markets in the month of September this year. India was the largest source of tourist traffic to Sri Lanka with 27% of the total traffic received in September 2019. China accounted for 8% of the total traffic; while United Kingdom, Australia and Germany accounted for 8%, 6% (both) respectively.

It was reported that 21,000 people from 40 countries arrived in Sri Lanka to attend the World Annual Bora Conference in Colombo which was held from 1 st-10th of September 2019. Hence, the conference has facilitated the tourism industry to surpass the 100,000 mark last month.