Over 1.3 mn tourists up to September

India, China, United Kingdom, Australia and Germany were Sri Lanka’s top five international tourist generating markets in the month of September this year. India was the largest source of tourist traffic to Sri Lanka with 27% of the total traffic received in September 2019. China accounted for 8% of the total traffic; while United Kingdom, Australia and Germany accounted for 8%, 6% (both) respectively.
It was reported that 21,000 people from 40 countries arrived in Sri Lanka to attend the World Annual Bora Conference in Colombo which was held from 1 st-10th of September 2019. Hence, the conference has facilitated the tourism industry to surpass the 100,000 mark last month.