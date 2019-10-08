CaFFE received 103 complaints so far:

The Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) said that it had received a total of 103 by today.“96 complaints were received yesterday at the end of handing over nominations of the Presidential candidates,” CaFFE Director Surangi Ariyawansha said.

She said about seven incidents related to election had been reported during the period of handing over nominations."Posters had been seen pasted in many places in the country and the majority of the posters were of three main candidates.

“Large size cutouts had been seen erected for the candidates. Several complaints had been lodged at the Elections Commission in this regard," she said.“In one incident reported from Sainthamaruthu, Kalmunai posters had been smeared with black engine oil, she said.“Special programmes are launched by the CaFFE deploying 7, 500 observers countrywide to monitor vote buying granting various privileges,” she said.