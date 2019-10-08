Water cut for areas neighboring Kalutara tomorrow

A 12-hour water cut is to be imposed for several areas in the Kalutara district and Bentota, says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board.Accordingly, the water supply is to be suspended for Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Potupitiya, Kalutara North, Kalutara South, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Payagala, Piliminawatte, Bombuwala, Maggona, Beruwala, Kaluwamodara, Moragalla Aluthgama, Darga Town and Bentota from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm tomorrow (09).The water cut is being imposed as the power supply of the Kethhena Water Treatment Plant is to be suspended during the said time period.Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.