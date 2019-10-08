Warning for Severe Lightning

Issuing a warning the natural hazards early warning center of the Department of Meteorology said today that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Northcentral and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts in the evening or night. Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80kmph are also possible during thundershowers it also add.

Therefore the Department of Meteorology advises that people should:

 Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

 Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, teaplantations and open water bodies duringthunderstorms.

 Avoid using wired telephones andconnected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

 Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc.

 Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

 For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.