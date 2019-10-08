Computer system slowdown in the (e-DAS) of Foreign Ministry

The Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently experiencing a computer system slow down in the electronic Document Attestation System (e-DAS). This technical difficulty has increased the time taken in uploading authenticated documents to the system and has resulted in congestion in the daily services

.

IT specialists are currently working on overcoming the issue. Meanwhile, members of the general public visiting the Consular Affairs Division for attestation are advised that there may be some delay in attesting documents, until the technical fault has been rectified.

The Attestation Section of the Consular Affairs Division opens to the public at 7.00 am Monday to Friday, and accepts documents until 1.30 pm. Until the present technical issue is resolved, the Division will be able to serve only up to 500 clients/visitors daily. Members of the general public are kindly requested to bear with the Consular Affairs Division during this period and any inconvenience caused is highly regretted