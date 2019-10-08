Computer system slowdown in the (e-DAS) of Foreign Ministry

.
IT specialists are currently working on overcoming the issue. Meanwhile, members of the general public visiting the Consular Affairs Division for attestation are advised that there may be some delay in attesting documents, until the technical fault has been rectified.
The Attestation Section of the Consular Affairs Division opens to the public at 7.00 am Monday to Friday, and accepts documents until 1.30 pm. Until the present technical issue is resolved, the Division will be able to serve only up to 500 clients/visitors daily. Members of the general public are kindly requested to bear with the Consular Affairs Division during this period and any inconvenience caused is highly regretted