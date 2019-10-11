Elpitiya PS poll voting commences this mornng

Casting votes for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election commenced at 47 polling booths, a short while ago, the Galle District Returning Officer Somaratne Vidanapathirana said. Voting commenced at 7.00 a.m. this morning and will continue until 4.00 p.m. this evening.

The total number of voters eligible to cast their ballots stands at 53,384. Among the 155 candidates from recognized political parties, who are running for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election, will be elected as PS councillors. The voters are required to submit a form of identification accepted by the Elections Commission in order to cast their ballot.

A total number of 800 staff members have been deployed for election duties and the ballot papers have already been directed to the polling booths, a Galle District Counting Officer said.He added that the final result of the election will be announced before 10.00 pm tonight.

news.lk will report you detail of the Elpitiya PS election until the release of its final results.