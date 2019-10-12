SLPP secures victory of Elpitiya PS election

The overall results of Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election have been released by the Galle District Returning Officer Somaratne Vidanapathirana short time ago.According to him Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has secured the victory of all 17 divisions of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election. The SLPP has accordingly won the majority seats of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha which stands at 17 Mr.Vidanapathirana further said.

The results announced by theDistrict Returning Officer isw as follows :

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) won all 17 wards of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Saba securing the election victory. The party garnered 23,372 votes and won 17 seats.

The United National Party (UNP) has secured 10,113 votes with seven seats while the United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) has secured 5,273 votes with three seats. The JVP has secured 2,435 votes with two seats.

A total of 53,384 voters in Elpitiya used their franchise to elect 28 members to the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Saba at 47 polling stations today from 7.00 am to 4.00 pm.