Returning Officer’s official statement on Elpitiya PS poll

A total number of 42,100 ballots have been cast in the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election held today (11), says the Galle District Returning Officer Somaratne Vidanapathirana.He stated this speaking at the press conference held at the Elpitiya Vocational Training Centre following the release of the results.



Accordingly, 41,503 valid votes were cast in the Elpitiya PS election while 597 were rejected.A total of 53,384 voters were eligible to cast their votes at the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election which was held at 47 polling booths.Among the 155 candidates from recognized political parties, who are running for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election, only 28 will be elected as PS members.Mr Vidanapathirana also commended everyone who committed to holding a free and fair election for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha.