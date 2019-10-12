Report of PSC on Easter attacks to present Oct. 23.

The final report of the Parliament Select Committee (PSC) Investigating the Easter attacks will be presented in Parliament on October 23. Issuing a media release, the Parliament's Department of Communications stated that PSC Chairman, Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri had confirmed that the Committee's report will be presented to Parliament on October 23

The PSC recorded testimonies from about 60 persons during the course of its investigation. President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe both gave evidence before the Committee. The PSC's final report will provide reasons behind the incident and recommendations that should be taken in order to prevent such a recurrence.

Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya appointed the Committee on May 22 to investigate and report to the Parliament following the April 21 terrorist attacks.The inaugural Committee meeting took place on May 29. The Committee is scheduled to meet on October 17 to prepare its final report.

The Deputy Speaker stated that a press conference will be held in Parliament on October 24, the day after the presentation of the final report to brief the media regarding its particulars.