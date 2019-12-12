Mahawansa translates into English and Tamil

The Cultural Affairs Ministry has decided to translate the 'Mahawansa', which relates the history of Sri Lanka from 600 BC, into English and Tamil.The Ministry's Director General Anusha Gokula said the Mahawansa Secretariat was set up on the fourth floor of the second phase of the Sethsiripaya, Battaramulla on December 9.She said Volumes one to six will be translated into Tamil while volumes three to six into English.
'Volume one was written by Mahanama Maha Thera by describing the country's history from 600 BC to AD 301 while volume three was written by three Theras between AD 301 and 1815,' Ms. Gokula said. "The third volume was written by Yagirala Pannananda Thera between AD 1815 and 1936 and Volumes 4, 5 and six were completed by the editorial team appointed by the Ministry."