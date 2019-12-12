Mahawansa translates into English and Tamil

The Cultural Affairs Ministry has decided to translate the 'Mahawansa', which relates the history of Sri Lanka from 600 BC, into English and Tamil.The Ministry's Director General Anusha Gokula said the Mahawansa Secretariat was set up on the fourth floor of the second phase of the Sethsiripaya, Battaramulla on December 9.She said Volumes one to six will be translated into Tamil while volumes three to six into English.