Jet Ski riders fell into Lake Gregory rescued by Navy

Sri Lanka Navy managed to rescue two persons who fell into water while riding Jet Ski at the Lake Gregory in Nuwara Eliya yesterday (10th) .They were on a visit to Nuwara Eliya had engaged in Jet Ski riding before they faced this unfortunate incident, without being able to control the speed of the watercraft. Having noticed the accident, naval personnel attached to the Navy's Rapid Response Rescue and Relief Unit 4RU) deployed on the lake premises had swiftly rescued the two riders fallen into water.The rescued persons have been identified as a 33 year old male and a 27 year old female who are residents of Katugastota in Kandy. In a bid to rescue both local and foreign tourists engage in recreational activities at rivers, lakes and sea, the Navy have kept rescue teams at such locations.