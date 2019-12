Making a three-day goodwill visit, the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force ship “DD-102 Harusame” arrived to Sri Lanka, yestrerday (10 December).The Japanese naval ship was accorded a traditional welcome by the Sri Lanka Navy upon its arrival at the port of Trincomalee, states Navy media.Commanded by Commander Ohshima Teruhisa, “DD-102 Harusame” is 151m long and carries a crew of 165 naval personnel. It has a displacement of 4550 tons.

Defence Attaché of the Japanese Embassy in Sri Lanka, 1st Lieutenant Gaku Fukaura was also present when the Commanding Officer of the ship called on the Deputy Area Commander of the Eastern Naval Area, Commodore Sanjeewa Dias. The ensuing discussions were focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation.The crew of the visiting Japanese ship is expected to take part in a number of programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy before the ship’s departure on Thursday (12).