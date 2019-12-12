December 12, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Number of national schools to be increased to 1000

    December 12, 2019
    Number of national schools to be increased to 1000

    Cabinet Ministers unanimously approved the proposal to increase the number of national schools to 1,000, Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Dullas Alahapperuma said.Addressing the weekly cabinet media briefing held at the Government Information Department, Minister Alahapperuma said the total number of schools in the country is 10,175 and only 374 out of them are national schools.


    The Minister said that 124 divisional secretariats out of 330 divisional secretariats have no national school and all the national schools have been limited to urban areas.He further added that there are 37 national schools situated in 13 divisional secretariats in the Colombo district.

    « Travel ban on Swiss Embassy staffer extended Constitutional Council Approves the Presidents Nominee »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya