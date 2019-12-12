Number of national schools to be increased to 1000

Cabinet Ministers unanimously approved the proposal to increase the number of national schools to 1,000, Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Dullas Alahapperuma said.Addressing the weekly cabinet media briefing held at the Government Information Department, Minister Alahapperuma said the total number of schools in the country is 10,175 and only 374 out of them are national schools.
The Minister said that 124 divisional secretariats out of 330 divisional secretariats have no national school and all the national schools have been limited to urban areas.He further added that there are 37 national schools situated in 13 divisional secretariats in the Colombo district.