Water supply for several areas in Colombo will be suspended for 24 hours starting at 8.00 p.m. tomorrow (14), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board in a statement.The water cut will accordingly be imposed on Colombo 01, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas.In the meantime, water supply for Colombo 02 and Colombo 09 areas will be under low pressure, according to the statement.