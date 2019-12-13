“Sri Lanka Tourism Promotional Evening and Cultural night” in UAE

Cabinet Minister of Infrastructure Development of UAE Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Belhaif AlNuaimi graced the event with his presence being the chief guest and Ambassador of Sri Lanka to UAE Majintha Jayesinghe too attended the event. Over 350 guests including key personalities such as diplomats representing over 35 countries consisting of more than 30 Consuls General of the Consulates General based in Dubai, leading travel and tour operating companies, UAE government officials, Emirati dignitaries, leading businessmen and Media personnel based in the host country participated at the event.

Commemorating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the UAE, the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai & Northern Emirates, hosted “Sri Lanka Tourism Promotional Evening and Cultural night” in Dubai- Armani Hotel housed in Burj Khalifa, in association with Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau being the main sponsor of the event.

The programme of the celebrations included singing of the National Anthem by the participants, presenting an appreciation plaque to the Chief Guest of the event to be awarded to the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE as well as the Ruler of Dubai, welcome address of the Consul General and symbolical cutting of a cake to celebrate the milestone of establishing 40 years of the diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the UAE, followed by an experience sharing presentation about Sri Lanka by a British national of Area General Manager of Address Hotels in Dubai Mark Kerby as well as elegant cultural dancing performances staged by “Channa-Upuli” Performing Arts Foundation specially flown from Sri Lanka.

During the welcome address, the Consul General of Sri Lanka, Charitha Yattogoda highlighted evolvement of the relations between the two countries up to the present status ever since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1979 and stated that the cordial relations between Sri Lanka and the UAE are based on trust, mutual understanding and friendship.

He added that outbound tourism from UAE to Sri Lanka has also seen a remarkable growth in the last few years as Sri Lanka has become a most attractive destination for holidaying, leisure and tranquillity among the residents in the host country and presented the audience details related to diverse tourism prospects available in the country depicting the photos of Sri Lanka as a unique tourism destination inviting the audience to visit, experience and discover the uniqueness of Sri Lanka.

Making it a true Sri Lankan experience, finally the attendees were given the opportunity of enjoying sumptuous dinner buffet that included specially prepared authentic Sri Lankan food.Sri Lankan Business Council to Dubai & Northern Emirates also joined the event as a supporting sponsor whereas Sri Lanka Tea Board sponsored special give away tea packs for attendees.